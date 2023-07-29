His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” sent a message of condolence to his brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy on the death of His Highness Prince Dr. Turki bin Muhammad Ibn Saud Al Kabeer Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar cables of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.