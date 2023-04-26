His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a telegram of condolence to his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sincere condolences on the death of His Highness Prince Abdul Rahman bin Abdullah bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, also sent similar messages of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.