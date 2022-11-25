In boxing, lefties are always beaten with their right hands. Florestan.

President López Obrador will lead a march in his support on Sunday, called by him.

Upon completing their first four years of government and start the fifth, will go through the Triumphal Reformation, between arches, from the column of independence to the Zócalo to give there another presidential report.

Is March is his response to the citizen of Sunday the 13th in support of the INE. Until before, his plan was a meeting on Thursday at five in the afternoon in the Zócalo, which was on Monday the 14th, but something happened in the course of two days, on Wednesday morning the 16th, and without having left his palace, announced that after consulting citizens, they told him that better a march the sunday 27 because Thursday was work.

And from that day he began the promotion calling his people to follow him in this expression of support for his government, and for him, of course. Governors, union leaders, mayors, all of Morena, fighting over who will bring more strength to the parade, which he would not need due to his popularity, but it is better to look good with the leader than his natural drag.

This day will be the beginning of the campaign for the elections of June 2, 2024, with his call to not only vote for his presidential candidate but also for his legislators to recover the qualified majority in Congress.

Only two questions now: Why do you want that legislative majority if, if it happened, you would already be a former president? And another: What will follow from Monday the 28th?

Because he doesn’t do or say anything for nothing.

remnants

1. ROUNDABOUTS.- In his march for Reforma, López Obrador will see two conflicting roundabouts: the one that belonged to Colón until October 2021, which was deceived by Claudia Sheinbaum, saying it was to be restored, and the one that since the Porfiriato was called La Palma, which after a century they died and where now an emaciated ahuehuete languishes;

2. BANK.- Gerardo Esquivel, deputy governor of the Bank of Mexico until December 31, after the government’s ruling on his candidacy to preside over the IDB, for which he has plenty of personal, academic and professional garments, told me yesterday that if López Obrador does not propose another period at the central bank, he will return to academic life and the discussion of ideas, and he will not accept any position in the government, neither in Mexico nor abroad, as he was publicly offered;

3. MONREAL.- In another expression of getting along with the president, Morena’s so-called Lopez Obradoristas in the Senate continue to push for Ricardo Monreal’s removal from office and he, more skilful than his ill-wishers, has allowed them to get to the point that not only is he considered removing him as coordinator of the bench and of the JUCOPO, but of Morena, which is the spring of his presidential candidacy, which will lead the officers to open up and commit themselves even more.

