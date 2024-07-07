His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of the New Hijri Year from Their Majesties, Highnesses and Excellencies, Kings, Presidents and Emirs of Arab and Islamic countries..

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, received similar congratulatory cables on the occasion of the New Hijri Year from Their Majesties, Highnesses and Excellencies, Kings, Presidents, Princes and Heads of Government of Arab and Islamic countries..