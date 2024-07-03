His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, sent a cable of condolences to His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, on the victims of the tragic stampede during a religious celebration, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries. His Highness wished a speedy recovery to all those injured..

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, sent similar cables of condolences to His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India..