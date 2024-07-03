His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a cable of condolences to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi, over the victims of the tragic stampede during a religious celebration that resulted in a number of deaths and injuries, wishing His Highness a speedy recovery for all the injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, sent two similar cables of condolences to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi.