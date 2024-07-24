His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a cable of condolences to His Excellency President Ferdinand Marcos, President of the Republic of the Philippines, for the victims of the floods caused by Typhoon “Karina” that hit the Republic of the Philippines, resulting in a number of deaths, wishing His Highness a speedy recovery for the injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, sent two similar cables of condolences to His Excellency President Ferdinand Marcos, President of the Republic of the Philippines.