His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, sent a cable of condolences to his brother, His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the death of former Jordanian Prime Minister Zaid Samir Al-Rifai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, sent two similar cables of condolences to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein.