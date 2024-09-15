His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, sent congratulatory cables to His Excellency Xiomara Castro, President of the Republic of Honduras, His Excellency Daniel Ortega Saavedra, President of the Republic of Nicaragua, His Excellency Bernardo Arévalo, President of the Republic of Guatemala, His Excellency Rodrigo Chávez Robles, President of the Republic of Costa Rica, and His Excellency Nayib Bukele, President of the Republic of El Salvador, on the occasion of their countries’ Independence Day..

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, sent similar congratulatory cables..