His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a congratulatory cable to His Excellency Tulam, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, sent two similar congratulatory cables to His Excellency Tulam, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar congratulatory cables to His Excellency Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.