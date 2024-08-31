His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, sent a congratulatory cable to Her Excellency Christine Kangalo, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, on the occasion of her country’s Independence Day..

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, sent two similar congratulatory cables to Her Excellency President Christine Kangallo..

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar congratulatory cables to His Excellency Dr. Keith Rowley, Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago..