His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, sent two similar congratulatory cables to the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar congratulatory cables to the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said in a post on his account on the “X” platform yesterday: “I extend my sincere congratulations and wishes to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, its leadership and people, on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of its independence.”

His Highness added: “As Pakistan continues its journey towards progress and stability, the UAE affirms its continued commitment to strengthening cooperation between our two countries, exploring new opportunities for growth and working together to build a future full of prosperity and success.”