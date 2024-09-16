His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, sent congratulatory cables to His Excellency Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, President of the United Mexican States, and His Excellency Sir Bob Dadai, Governor-General of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea, on the occasion of their countries’ Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan also sent similar congratulatory cables to His Excellency James Marape, Prime Minister of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea.