His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of India, Droupadi Murmu, on the occasion of her country’s Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar congratulatory cables to Draupadi Murmu.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar congratulatory cables to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said in a post on his account on the “X” platform yesterday: “Today, India celebrates its 78th Independence Day, which is a living testimony to the amazing development journey it has achieved over the past decades.”

His Highness added: “On this happy occasion, I extend my sincere congratulations to my friend Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, and the friendly Indian people.”

His Highness stressed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen the friendship between the two countries, develop our bilateral relations, and deepen strong ties in various sectors, which will contribute to enabling our solid partnership.

In this regard, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of the Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent two similar congratulatory cables to President Denis Sassou Nguesso.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar congratulatory cables to the Prime Minister of the Republic of the Congo, Anatole Colin Makosu.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk-yeol, on the occasion of Liberation Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan also sent similar congratulatory cables to President Yoon Suk-yeol.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar congratulatory cables to Han Duck-soo, Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a congratulatory cable to Prince Hans-Adam II of Liechtenstein on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan also sent similar congratulatory cables to Prince Hans-Adam II.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar congratulatory cables to the Prime Minister of Liechtenstein, Daniel Resch.

Mohammed bin Rashid:

• India’s Independence Day is a living testimony to the amazing development journey it has taken over the past decades.

• The UAE is keen to strengthen friendship, develop bilateral relations, and enable a solid partnership between the two countries.