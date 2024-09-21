His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, sent congratulatory cables to His Excellency Vahagn Khachaturian, President of the Republic of Armenia, Her Excellency Miriam Spiteri Debono, President of the Republic of Malta, and Her Excellency Froila Tzallam, Governor-General of Belize, on the occasion of their countries’ Independence Day..

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan also sent congratulatory cables to His Excellency Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, His Excellency Robert Abela, Prime Minister of the Republic of Malta, and His Excellency John Antonio Briceño, Prime Minister of the State of Belize, on the same occasion..