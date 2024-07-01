His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a congratulatory message to Prabowo Subianto, President-elect of the Republic of Indonesia and Minister of Defense, on the occasion of the success of the operation he conducted..

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Cabinet, also sent two similar cables of congratulations to Prabowo Subianto..