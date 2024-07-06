His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, congratulated the people of the Emirates and all Islamic peoples on the occasion of the new Hijri year. His Highness said on his account on the “X” platform: “I congratulate the people of the Emirates and all Islamic peoples on the occasion of the new Hijri year, praying to God Almighty to make it a year of goodness, blessings and peace in our country, the region and the world as a whole.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, also congratulated the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations on this occasion.

His Highness said in a tweet on the “X” platform: “We congratulate the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations on the new Hijri year. May God bring it back with goodness, peace and stability.” His Highness continued: “The Prophet’s migration represents a symbol of beginning for Muslims.. a symbol of movement and non-stop.. Hijra represents a symbol of sacrifice, hope and giving. May God guide us all in this new Hijri year to work for the benefit of the country and its people.”

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, congratulated the UAE leadership, government and people, and Muslims around the world, on the occasion of the new Hijri year. He wrote on the “X” platform: “I congratulate the UAE leadership, government and people, and Muslims around the world on the occasion of the new Hijri year. I pray to God Almighty that it will be a year of goodness, peace and development for our beloved country and the entire world.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, congratulated our wise leadership and our generous people on the advent of the new Hijri year.

His Highness wrote on his page on the “X” platform: “We ask God to return it to our country and to all Arab and Islamic peoples with blessings, goodness and prosperity.. and may you be well every year.”

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said on the “X” platform: “A new Hijri year in which we celebrate our Islamic values ​​and civilization, and the message of the best of mankind, peace and blessings be upon him, which has become a beacon of mercy and guidance for the worlds. We wish the UAE, its leadership and people, and the Arab and Islamic peoples, continued security, safety, peace and prosperity. Happy New Year.”

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said on the “X” platform: “On the anniversary of the Prophet’s migration, we ask God Almighty to bring it back to our country, our wise leadership, and the Arab and Islamic nations with all goodness and blessings.. Happy New Year.”

