His Highness said in a post on the “X” platform: “I congratulate His Excellency Keir Starmer on assuming the leadership of the United Kingdom’s government, and I wish him success in leading his country towards further progress and prosperity. I look forward to working with him during the coming period to strengthen our historical relations and expand the horizons of bilateral cooperation between our two countries.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a congratulatory cable to Keir Starmer on the occasion of his election as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, also congratulated Keir Starmer on assuming the position of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

His Highness said in a tweet on the X platform: “I congratulate Keir Starmer on his appointment as Prime Minister of Britain. We wish him success in his duties and in strengthening historical and economic relations with the UAE, and that he contributes to enhancing the role of the United Kingdom in creating stability, prosperity and peace in the world.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, sent congratulatory cables to Keir Starmer on this occasion.