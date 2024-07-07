His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, sent congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of the new Hijri year 1446, to Their Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses, the kings, presidents and princes of Arab and Islamic countries.

His Highness expressed his wishes for their good health and happiness, for their peoples further progress and prosperity, and for our Arab and Islamic nation honour, glory and advancement.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, sent similar congratulatory cables on the occasion of the New Hijri Year 1446 to Their Majesties, Highnesses and Excellencies, Kings, Presidents, Princes and Heads of Government of Arab and Islamic countries.