His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a congratulatory cable to His Excellency Alessandro Rossi and Her Excellency Milena Gasperoni, Governors of the Republic of San Marino, on the occasion of their country’s National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, sent similar congratulatory cables to His Excellency Alessandro Rossi and Her Excellency Milena Gasperoni, Governors of the Republic of San Marino.