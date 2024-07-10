His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a congratulatory cable to Her Excellency Cynthia Pratt, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, on the occasion of her country’s Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, sent similar congratulatory cables to Her Excellency Cynthia Pratt, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar congratulatory cables to His Excellency Philip Edward Davis, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.