His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a congratulatory cable to Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

His Highness said in a tweet on the “X” platform: “I congratulate the President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran, His Excellency Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, on his victory in the recent presidential elections. I wish him success in serving his country and achieving the aspirations of its people. I look forward to working with him for the good of our two countries and peoples.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, sent two similar congratulatory cables to Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a tweet on the X platform: “We congratulate His Excellency the President-elect Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian on his victory in the presidential elections in the Islamic Republic of Iran. We look forward to strengthening bilateral relations for the benefit of our peoples and countries, and working together to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region.”

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a tweet on the “X” platform: “I congratulate His Excellency the President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, on his victory in the presidential elections, wishing him success and guidance in serving his country, and for Iran and its people progress and prosperity.”

