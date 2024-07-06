His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, sent a congratulatory cable to Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections of the Islamic Republic of Iran..

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, sent two similar congratulatory cables to Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran..