Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, accepts condolences on the death of Sheikha Mahra bint Khalid bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Condolences were also accepted alongside His Highness, at the funeral council in Abu Dhabi, by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Saeed Al Nahyan and a number of sheikhs.

Everyone expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, praying to the Almighty God to shower her with His vast mercy, dwell her in His spacious gardens, and inspire her family and loved ones with patience and solace.

Condolences were offered by His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, His Highness Sheikh Surur bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor in The Presidential Office, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and a number of sheikhs, senior officials and citizens.