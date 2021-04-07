Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Marmoom Square unveiled new challenges in the symbols of the broadcast age for the hybrids of their Highnesses Sheikhs, which was held within the annual festival of purebred Arab camels 2021, which was held over the first four rounds of the evening period, and 12 cars were set up with them, and the four golden symbols came equally between the presidency And the storm.

The races were attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, owner of the Zabeel Hybrid Foundation, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who crowned the winners of the main runs, and Sheikh Zayed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum . The Presidential Hygiene Establishment tightened its grip on the Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup for First-Time Broadcasting, after Al-Mudhamir Muhammad Zaitoun Al-Muhairi continued to present exceptional offers, through his leadership of “soliciting” the summit of the open run, with a time of 8:47: 3 minutes, and left the prescription to ” Mardia “and” tired “, both with the presidential slogan and under the direction of the philosopher Ahmed Matar Majid Al Khaili, so that the red slogan affirmed its strength in the golden evening.

Hyen Al Asifah and its subcontractor Ghayath Al Hilali caught the eye in the shot of Venice for the open radio broadcast, by “Al Faris”, who outperformed all competitors, and presented a wonderful performance by completely alone at the top of the game, where he got a distinctive timing by reaching the finish line at a time of 8:43:43 minutes, “Samran”, with the presidential slogan, comes second, with the risk-taker Muhammad Ateeq bin Zaitoun Al-Muhairi, with a time of 8.45.4 minutes, and “Al-Sila ‘” for the presidency also came with the ambiguous philosopher, with a time of 8.48.3 minutes.

The Al Asifah camels renewed their distinction by obtaining the cup of the late Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the local broadcasting of the firstborns, through “Nada”, which took a time of 6: 47: 8 minutes to cut the 6 km journey, amid a chase of “moments” for the red slogan , Which came in second place with a time of 8.49.4 minutes, with Al-Mudhammar Muhammad Ateeq Bin Zaitoun Al-Muhairi. The last round of the evening’s symbols was full of distinction and excitement, through the strong competition for the two slogans of the presidency and the storm in the last meters, where “Al-Sadawi”, with the slogan of the presidency, was able to outdo himself, and present a performance that caught the attention of those who watched the race after bypassing the “trigger” with the slogan of the storm, which He was ahead of the scene by a very big difference, and “Al-Sadawi” managed to snatch victory and the rifle for the local radio run, through a journey of 8.50.5 minutes, while “Zinad” scored a time of 8.51.0 minutes with the storm logo, to come in second place.

With the car runs, “Al-Shaheenia” Lahjen Zabeel with Al-Mudhammar Rashid Muhammad Saeed Muroushid took the lead in the fifth round of Al-Akkar, with a time of 8: 54: 5 minutes, while “Latam” Lahjen of the presidency with Al-Mudhammar Muhammad Ateeq Zaitoun Al-Muhairi won the sixth round of Al-Jadan in a time of 9: 1: 02 minutes, and Hajin Al-Presidency completed its victories with Nafs Al-Muddmar in the seventh game for Al-Akkar via “Nouf”, which recorded a time of 9:02:9 minutes.

“Al-Shaheeniya” succeeded in returning Al-Asifah camel to the front in the eighth round of the firstborn at a time of 8: 59: 3 minutes, and the “Imp” of His Highness Sheikh Dhiab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with Al-Mudhamar Mahfouz Khamis Al-Junaibi, won the first place for Al-Jaadan with a time of 9: 03: 5 minutes.