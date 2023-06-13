Green Party is ‘divided’ between Marcelo Ebrard and Sheinbaum

Through her official Twitter account, the senator of the Republic of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Claudia Ruiz Massieu, said that she agrees with her namesake Claudia Sheinbaum that a woman will become president.

The PRI commented that she agrees with Sheinbaum that after the 2024 presidential elections, Mexico will have a female president.

“I also agree that her name will be Claudia. I regret to inform you that it will be Claudia, but Ruiz Massieu. #ClaudiaLaBuena #ListaParaLaPresidencia,” the PRI member published.

This is how Ruiz Massieu emerged as one of the possible candidates of the party that will seek to become president next year.







