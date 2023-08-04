The statements by Nicolás Petro, son of the Colombian president, before the Attorney General’s Office have fallen like a political meteorite in the country. Cornered after accusations of money laundering and illicit enrichment, the president’s eldest son revealed this Thursday before the accusing body that his father’s presidential campaign would have received funds irregularly. Opposition parties such as the right-wing Cambio Radical or the Centro Democrático have not been slow to react to the news and have called for the resignation of Ricardo Roa Barragán, manager of the presidential campaign of the Pacto Histórico progressive coalition, today at the head of the oil company and largest company in Colombia.

By promoting him for that position, President Gustavo Petro broke with the tradition of recent years, which privileged to a certain extent the distance between the management of the state-owned company and the political world. He catapulted a close friend of his into the management of the iguana logo company. This is how the board of directors approved by majority the resume of the 62-year-old mechanical engineer, an expert in electrical matters, and on April 11 his appointment was announced. Within the upper echelons of the company, however, more than one sensed that his management in charge of the 2022 campaign accounts could pose a problem at any time.

Roa has become accustomed to giving concise and measured statements and avoiding other interview requests under the argument that “he does not want to talk about his private life.” In June, the La Silla Vacía portal revealed that her partner had received state contracts. And almost in parallel, the accusations of the outgoing ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, circulated, who, among verbal excesses, accentuated according to him by alcohol, assured that an indeterminate amount of illicit money had entered the box of ‘petrism’ in his electoral fiefdom. on the Caribbean coast. Now the case of the president’s son breaks before the Prosecutor’s Office.

The spotlight then falls on an official whose mandate is conditioned by a process that is unfolding like a skein of accusations for possible corruption. Roa Barragán had a solvent executive profile of more than 30 years in the energy sector. His specialization in management systems and his position as president of the Bogotá Energy Group during the mayoralty of his friend Gustavo Petro accredited him as Felipe Bayón’s successor at the head of a company whose 88.48% is state-owned and today stands as the fifth largest in Latin America.

But despite his good track record, Roa has long generated concern among the most skeptical. After leaving the energy company in the capital, he traveled to Tegucigalpa (Honduras) in 2019 to assume the direction of the Honduras Energy Company. It was a non-stop leap from the Colombian left to the conglomerate of a more rancid right-wing ally: the controversial Antioquian tycoon William Vélez Sierra, owner of 51% of the Honduran energy company. He is a close friend and financier of the political adventures of former President Álvaro Uribe Vélez, in whose government he received abundant state contracts.

But the losses of the electric company and the friction in Tegucigalpa with the then president of the Central American country, the conservative Juan Orlando Hernández, precipitated his return to Colombia. The newspaper El Heraldo de Honduras reported in 2021 that the Honduran government accused the Colombian-Central American consortium, which had a concession contract, of adulterated charges on user bills and unjustified waste of energy. In short, the local authorities pointed out that the service worsened at the same time that the rates increased. In September 2021, Roa announced an international lawsuit, which would exceed 800 million dollars, against the Honduran State for alleged contractual breaches by the Executive: “It is nothing more than an act of expropriation,” he emphatically ruled to explain that lawsuit.

Roa has been part of numerous boards of directors. He had a chair in the Colombian energy companies Emgesa and Codensa, the Spanish Gas Natural, or Rep and Contugas of Peru, all linked to Grupo Energía de Bogotá. All this, added to his training as a mechanical engineer at the National University, the most prestigious public institution of higher education in Colombia, placed him since Petro’s electoral victory in the list of candidates to assume the reins of Grupo ISA, whose largest shareholder is Ecopetrol. But, after seven months of silence since his possession and several questions about the future of the campaign manager, the photos of Petro and Roa embracing multiplied on social networks to announce the new president of Ecopetrol.

It was the more or less predictable continuation of a political and personal relationship that goes back in time to 2012, a key year to understand the path of today’s president of the oil company. That year he was elected president of Transportadora de Gas Internacional, a subsidiary of Grupo de Energía de Bogotá, whose board of directors was headed by then-mayor Gustavo Petro. A work by the veteran investigative reporter Norbey Quevedo retraces in detail the steps of Ricardo Roa since then and joins the dots to show how some of the names of that board intersect in other later positions related to the world of energy.

Now the politicians of the right have jumped in block to request the resignation of Roa Barragán. Antioquia representative Juan Espinal, of the opposition Centro Democrático, published a video in which he demands the “immediate resignation of the president of Ecopetrol, who was manager of Gustavo Petro’s campaign.” Miguel Turbay Uribe, a young senator from the same formation, also left his message on the renamed social network and took the opportunity to add fuel to the fire: “Ricardo Roa must resign. (…) He is today the one responsible for this situation ”. An unexpected epilogue for a senior executive who will have to do a tightrope walk and have a lot of tenacity to lead the largest company in Colombia and at the same time clarify the accusations that have left his position reeling.

