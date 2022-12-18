The presidency of Fernando Jaramillo in the Dimayor, to the final debate this Tuesday

the permanence of Fernando Jaramillo in the presidency of the Dimayor is still under debate. On Thursday there was a meeting in which the planned discussion on the continuity of the top leader finally did not take place and everything revolved around the situation of Deportivo Pereira (with permission to compete in A pending the new company meets requirements). . This Tuesday, the matter is back on the table.

For a while now, a group of leaders have been seeking his exit, to the point that Jaramillo himself said in September that he was leaving when the League ended. But then he backed down. According to what is known by EL TIEMPO, before the assembly that began last Thursday, 16 clubs out of the 36 in professional soccer were against its continuity.

They are votes that have been changing, some assure that they could be more, since there are undecided teams. Others, according to some leaders, were upset with the handling that Jaramillo gave to the last assembly, where he “did not put order even to vote on the agenda.”

Opposition leaders are known to be Eduardo Mendez, president of Santa Fe; César Guzmán, from Patriotas, and Carlos Mario Zuluaga, from La Equidad. A leader who asked not to be named said: “Guzmán and Méndez want to run Dimayor and the one from La Equidad wants to be the president, that’s all.”

Jaramillo has had a stormy year due to the resignation of the championship disciplinary committee and the Dimayor disciplinary committee.

However, he clings to the position and his arguments are that he managed the sponsorship of the women’s league, with an investment of 16,000 million pesos by 2023. In addition, he presented to the managers the proposal of three new firms to sponsor Colombian soccer.

SPORTS

More sports news