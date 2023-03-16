Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The presidency of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) launched a new international program aimed at empowering youth to participate effectively in the conference process, in line with the vision and directives of the leadership that places youth empowerment among its priorities. The launch of the “International Youth Climate Delegates Program” came as part of the “Road to COP28” event that was held at Expo City Dubai.

The event was attended by His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Media Council, His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President-designate of the COP28 Conference, and His Excellency Reem Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development, Climate Pioneer for Youth at the COP28 Conference, Her Excellency Maryam Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, along with a number of ministers, and Razan Al Mubarak, Climate Pioneer of the Conference.

The “Road to COP28” event focused on four main topics: enhancing youth participation, raising their voice, empowering them with knowledge, skills and opportunities, and supporting their initiatives in climate action. And youth circles, youth discussions, dialogue between generations, and a dialogue session for leaders of climate action. The event was attended by more than 3,000 people, including the COP28 Presidency team, a number of ministers, students, national service members, youth climate activists, senior citizens, people of determination, green business owners, farmers, art presenters, volunteers, and others.

The International Youth Climate Delegates Program aims to amplify the voices of the world’s youth and present their diverse views and priorities in the COP process. The program targets indigenous peoples and minority groups, and provides financial support and capacity-building training to selected youth delegates.

In order to include youth views and proposals in the global climate policy-making process, the International Youth Climate Delegates Program will support the building of skills, knowledge and networking of youth, especially in countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, to participate in the climate process, and will provide a model for how to include youth in the process of the Conference of the Parties Through a purposeful vision to build a sustainable and equitable structure to enhance youth participation in all future COPs for the sake of future generations.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said: “In line with the vision of the leadership in the UAE to support and empower youth and activate their role in building the future, we are pleased to launch the (International Youth Climate Delegates Program), which aims to empower 100 young people from all over the world, especially from least developed countries and countries. small island, to participate actively in the COP28 process, where young people are able to lead the required course of climate action by offering their views, providing their creativity, and contributing to the positive impact that the world needs, and as future leaders and scientists, entrepreneurs and climate activists of the future, It is their energies and capabilities that make positive change, and we depend on them to reach tangible results through which we continue in the message of connecting minds and creating a better future for all.

Under the supervision of the COP28 Presidency and the COP28 Youth Climate Pioneer Team, all program elements will be jointly coordinated with youth-led organizations, including the official Children and Youth Service of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (YOUNGO).

Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development, COP28 Youth Climate Pioneer, will collaborate with YOUNGO to implement the largest initiative to date to expand the participation of youth from under-represented countries in the climate process, and through her assumption of the COP Youth Climate Pioneer mission Her Excellency will contribute to raising the voices of global youth, and calls for the issuance of policies concerned with them at all stages of the conference’s work system, in a manner that ensures giving priority to building youth capacities, and meeting their realistic needs, in recognition of the conference’s need to enable youth to advance climate action, and benefit from ideas, skills and capabilities. innovation for nearly two billion children and youth around the world.

For her part, Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei said: “According to the directives of the leadership, the meaningful empowerment of youth is a fundamental pillar for the success of the COP28 Conference, and based on our awareness of the potential of youth and their creative energies, we are confident in their ability to unleash the necessary momentum to implement pioneering solutions that can contribute to achieving the goals of 2030.” Adding that “the presidency of the COP28 Conference of the Parties will create platforms that connect young people with policy and decision-makers, ensuring that their voice is raised in multilateral climate processes, and the presidency of COP28 is committed to making the next session of the Conference of the Parties the most inclusive and inclusive of all, and will cooperate with the 100 delegates to raise The ceiling of climate action ambitions during the conference.

By joining the program, youth delegates will have the opportunity to hold talks with other youth residing in their countries before the 58th session of the meetings of the subsidiary bodies of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Bonn, Germany in June, and the COP28 Conference in November, in addition to participating in events such as Youth circles for direct dialogue with policy makers.

The 100 delegates

The 100 delegates will also follow the UNFCCC negotiation processes throughout the year, gather input and common goals from their countries, contribute to building the strategic plan and political vision of the COP, and participate ahead of COP28 in the 18th UN Youth Climate Change Conference (COY18), as well as inviting some of them to participate in some important events in the climate agenda, including the preparatory meetings for COP28 to be held in October, and the UN regional climate weeks.

In turn, the official Children and Youth Department of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (YOUNGO) said in a press release: Young people, especially in societies most vulnerable to climate change, face the challenges of the climate crisis more than others, and therefore their voices and views must be taken care of through international negotiation platforms. , because being guided by their ideas in decision-making processes paves the way to a sustainable and just future, and this is what prompted us to cooperate with the UAE presidency of the COP28 Conference of the Parties through the International Youth Climate Delegates Program, to promote the participation of young people in an equal, equitable and innovative manner in the processes of formulating climate policies.

The International Youth Climate Delegates Program welcomes applications via its website, starting from mid-March until the end of the month. YOUNGO will review applications for participation, while the program will continue from April to December. Young delegates will also participate in each of the “Eighth United Nations Conference Ten Climate Change for Youth (COY18)”, and the COP28 Conference of the Parties, hosted by the UAE from November 30 to December 12 at Expo Dubai, in addition to following up on the negotiation processes of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change throughout the year, and they will also undergo training And qualification to set clear political goals for the Conference of the Parties, to see the viewpoints of the various stakeholders, and to publicize the results of the Conference of the Parties on a large scale in their societies and countries, as the candidates who reached the short list will be invited to attend the final personal interviews in the month of April, and the names of the selected candidates will be announced In early May.