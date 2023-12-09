The Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of COP28, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, confirmed that in line with the vision of the leadership in the UAE, the COP28 presidency is keen to build strategic partnerships and enhance cooperation with all parties, to confront the challenges of climate change and turn them into opportunities for development. Sustainable economics for all.

This came after the COP28 Presidency and the International Energy Agency concluded their high-level dialogue sessions.

Al-Jaber said: “The sessions contributed to reaching a consensus on the basic elements required to achieve an orderly, responsible, fair and logical transition in the energy sector,” noting that this process and its complexities require agreement on the basic components necessary for its implementation, and collective work must be done to provide a response. Effective for the results of the global outcome, and achieving the highest ambitions. He welcomed the concrete measures proposed by world leaders during the closing session, calling for continuing to work with optimism and an open mind throughout the COP28 activities.

More than 40 heads of state, ministers and business leaders from Europe, the Americas, Africa and Asia participated in the final dialogue session, and its results represent a major achievement for the co-chairs of the sessions, the President of COP28, and the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, Dr. Fatih Birol.

The dialogue sessions concluded with a clear consensus on a number of basic elements to achieve an orderly, responsible, fair and logical transition in the energy sector, to preserve the possibility of achieving the 1.5 degree Celsius goal, and to support the issuance of a decision that meets the highest ambitions regarding the global outcome to evaluate progress in implementing the goals of the Paris Agreement. » During “COP28”.

Birol praised the solidarity of the participants and their support for the five goals that the International Energy Agency calls for agreement in “COP28”, which include increasing the production capacity of renewable energy sources three times by 2030, doubling the rate of improvement in energy efficiency by the same date, and the commitment of the oil and gas sector to coordinate its strategies and direct His investment portfolios are working towards maintaining the possibility of achieving the 1.5 degree Celsius goal, including focusing on reducing methane emissions by 75% by 2030, and activating clean energy financing mechanisms in developing countries on a large scale, pointing out the need for the world to transform support for the goals into tangible actions. .

• 40 heads of state, ministers and business leaders participated in the closing session of COP28 and the IAEA.

Closing dialogue

The final dialogue, which was held during the World Climate Action Summit, on the sidelines of the COP28 conference in Dubai, comes after a year of participation and engagements, in which the main elements of the energy transition were discussed, which included renewable energy, energy efficiency, and financing. The supply and demand sides of oil and gas, and reducing emissions. The series of dialogues were conducted in cooperation with the International Renewable Energy Agency, and with the support of the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

During the dialogue sessions, leaders and officials expressed their support for achieving effective and tangible goals, accelerating the expansion of the production and use of renewable energy and improving energy efficiency.