Dubai (Etihad)

The slogans of the Presidential Camels and the Camels of the Storm shone through their participation in the main rounds of sharpening the tanayas, which were held within the activities of His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai Camel Festival. The presidential camels excelled by harvesting the first generation of tanayas, and the slogan of the storm camels excelled in winning the lead in the curly tanayas, as the evening period witnessed the establishment of 13 A trip to Hajn, Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, for a distance of 8 km.

The lead in the main half went to the Presidency Camel, led by the talented Sultan Muhammad Al-Wahaibi, who presented “Hamloula” at the top of the early folds with a time of 12:21:2 minutes.

The slogan of the stormy camels won the name in the second half for the curly folds, where “Shaheen”, led by the experienced Ghayath Al-Hilali, was able to resolve the fierce battle in a time of 12:26:2 minutes.

“Hamloula” of the Presidency Camel succeeded in adding the second point to the implicit slogan of Sultan Muhammad Al-Wahaibi, after winning the summit of the first folds in the third half with a time of 12:32:3 minutes.

The storm camels continued their journey of brilliance through the fourth half, which Shaheen succeeded in winning under the leadership of Ghiath Al-Hilali in a time of 12:26:1 minutes.

In the morning, challenges were held for the camels of Their Highnesses the Sheikhs within the festival, and the challenges were held over 14 rounds for a distance of 8 km.

“Hamiyah”, in the colors of the red logo of the Presidency of Hajal, and under the leadership of Al-Mudhamar Saleh Balarj Al-Marri, was able to decide the battle in the first half of the Al-Danaiyat Al-Abkar, with a time of 12:18:4 minutes.

In the second half, the team went to the Al-Jadaan duo to Hajn Al-Shahaniya, which presented “Mashwashed” led by the experienced Jaber Faran Al-Marri, in a time of 12:36:2 minutes.

The presidential camel master, Mohammed Ateeq Zaitoun Al Muhairi, appeared in the third round of the early doubles, through which he put “Al-Shahiniya” on top with a time of 12:25:6 minutes.

As for the fourth half, it went to “Hamloula” for the presidency, under the leadership of the giant track Sultan Mohammed Al-Wahaibi, which reached the finish line after a time of 12:31:3 minutes.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai Camel Festival, this morning and evening, reaches its final stages, with the launch of the challenges of age and age for camel tribesmen, which will be held through 16 rounds in the morning period, 10 rounds of which are for production camels, in addition to 12 rounds in the evening period. The race distance is 8 km.