Lydia Martin Molina de Segura Monday, December 11, 2023, 00:50



The 'Territory on the plate' cycle once again promotes gastronomy as one of the great treasures of the Region of Murcia. Organized by LA VERDAD and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Sports of the Region, it has now been bringing professionals from the sector to different parts of the territory for two years to address some of the most outstanding products, techniques and traditions around this activity. Continuing with this, Molina will host on Tuesday, December 12, a new event of this initiative that will have canning as the protagonist to learn about its potential as a socioeconomic engine in the Region, taking into account the canning tradition that has marked the development of this zone.

It will be from 10:00 a.m., in the Nonagonal Room of the Mudem Wall Museum, and you can attend both in person and via streaming with prior free registration at events.la Verdad.es.

MORE INFORMATION

That

Forum 'Territory on the Molina de Segura plate'

Who

Organized by LA VERDAD and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Sports of the Region of Murcia

When

Tomorrow, Tuesday, December 12, at 10 a.m. in the Nonagonal Room of the Mudem

Inscription

Free at events.la Verdad.es, both for in-person attendance and streaming

The event, which will be moderated by the gastronomic journalist Pachi Larrosa, will be inaugurated by the mayor of Molina, José Ángel Alfonso Hernández. It will have two round tables. In the first of them, titled 'A story of ingenuity and entrepreneurship. Conservation and gastronomy', María Dolores Palazón, professor of Art History and doctor from the University of Murcia in Industrial Heritage, will participate; José Rodríguez, 'El Poli', chef and culinary advisor; Pascual Santos and Manuela Caballero, researchers at the University of Murcia and directors of the project Ingenuity and technique in Spain 1878-1966, plus José Miguel Martínez-Carrión, professor of History of Economics at the University of Murcia. The second round table will discuss 'Science, technology and business in a can', and will feature the participation of Pablo Flores, director of the National Canning Technology Center; César Nicolás, general secretary of the Group of Food Companies of Murcia, Alicante and Albacete (Agrupal); Sancho Bañón, professor at the University of Murcia and researcher responsible for the UMU Food Technology Research Group, and José Manuel Pelegrín, CEO of Acrucapers.

The closing of the event will be carried out by Mónica Meroño, director of the Tourism Qualification Center. Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Sports of the Region of Murcia.