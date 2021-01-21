British presenter Susanna Reid aired the morning show Good Morning Britain on ITV in a dress with a revealing neckline. According to the Daily Mirror, her choice of clothing angered some viewers.

The 50-year-old presenter was dressed in a bright green dress, she also opted for thick dark rimmed glasses and red lipstick for the look. However, the cutout on the chest of the outfit was extremely deep, which was considered correct by not all fans of the program.

So, on the social network Twitter, users noted that Reed should have chosen more modest outfits for the morning broadcasts. “Suzanne exposed the cleavage area more than Pamela Anderson did not so long ago,” wrote one of the users. Another stated that he adores Reed, but the air was “still too revealing neckline for him at this time of day.”

Earlier, the host of the British morning show Good Morning Britain Piers Morgan scolded fellow weather presenter Laura Tobin for inappropriate appearance. He thought that the girl walks in the studio as if she were participating in a bikini competition.