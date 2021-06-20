Italian presenter Paola Ferrari, during the Euro 2020 broadcast on the Rai 1 TV channel, took the scandalous pose of the heroine Sharon Stone from the movie Basic Instinct and was scolded by the audience for lack of underwear, writes The Sun.

Putting her legs on her legs, dressed in a long dress with a slit, the 60-year-old presenter at some point decided to “mirror” the pose, this moment got into the frame and caused a heated discussion on the network. People decided that Ferrari, like Stone’s heroine, was without underwear. There were even those who made out the supposedly existing tattoo in the form of a butterfly.

Some of the media covering the scandalous moment, just in case, censored the moment when the presenter changes her pose.

Ferrari herself reacted to the situation with humor. “In this episode, the VAR (video assistance system for referees – Approx. “Lenta.ru”) was used more than at the European Championship, ”she joked, assuring that she had no tattoo. The TV presenter added that she protects health and adheres to the rules of hygiene.