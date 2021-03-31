The host of the Vremya Pokazhet program on Channel One, Artem Sheinin, spoke on the air of the program in support of his talk show colleague Ekaterina Strizhenova, who broke her arm due to a fall during filming. The issue was published on the channel’s website.

At the end of the March 30 issue, he first reported on the latest events, and then turned to the camera and turned to Strizhenova. “I want to finish about something else. Not about international politics, but about the human. Katya, dear, I don’t know if you are watching us now, but I know that you watched 15 minutes ago, ”Sheinin began his speech.

Looking into the camera, the presenter wished his colleague good health and successful recovery from the fracture. “We all wish you that everything will be well as soon as possible. We pray for you, hug, kiss, love, ”he added in conclusion.

Strizhenova previously said that she was operated on after the fall. According to her, the main blow fell on the hand, which was very swollen. At the hospital, doctors confirmed her fracture. As a result, a plate was placed on the leader.

The incident took place on the afternoon of March 29. Then Strizhenova announced a commercial break on the air of Vremya Pokazhet, began to move backward and fell off a small podium. After the advertisement, she did not go to the studio, but was hospitalized from Ostankino to the Botkin hospital.