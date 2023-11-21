Presenter Zhanna Badoeva said that Sri Lankans do not work during the full moon

The host of the travel show “The Life of Others” on Channel One, Zhanna Badoeva, revealed the peculiarities of Sri Lanka. On the air of the program, she said that residents of this country, popular among Russians, prefer herbs to medicine, do not work during the full moon and spend years on divorce proceedings. Release available on the channel’s website.

“At first glance, life in Sri Lanka seems different from everywhere else; people here have three times more names than everyone else, and Ayurvedic decoction is more popular than pills,” Badoeva noted. In addition, as the presenter noted, the full moon in Sri Lanka is a legal reason not to go to work.

According to Badoeva, even in the South Asian country it is very difficult to obtain a divorce if one of the spouses is against the dissolution of the marriage. “Sri Lanka is the number one country in the world with the lowest divorce rate. It’s sad that the reason is not in happy and strong families, but in bureaucracy and the inability to legally obtain a divorce,” she explained.

“When a divorce is by mutual consent, which happens once every 100 years in our country, it takes at best a year,” noted a local lawyer. According to him, legal proceedings, if one of the spouses is against divorce, can last 10 years or more.

Earlier, Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Moscow Janita Abeywickrema Liyanag said that local residents are very fond of tourists from Russia. According to the diplomat, they treat Russians with great respect.