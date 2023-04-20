Don Francisco, during a recording in Miami (Florida), on March 6. Alexander Tamargo (Getty Images)

The popular Chilean television presenter Mario Kreutzberger, known in Latin America as Mr. Francisco, has charged against the international airport of his country, Nuevo Pudahuel, for its “disastrous” service to people with disabilities and reduced mobility. The main face of Giant Saturdaywhich was broadcast in much of Latin America until 2015 by Univisión, assured in the letter to the Chilean newspaper El Mercurio: “It must be the only airport in the world where people with reduced mobility or a disability have to go looking for their wheelchair, instead of the wheelchair reaching the person who needs it.” The founder of the Teletón – a charity that helps children and young people with motor problems, which began in Chile in 1978 and over the years spread to other countries in the region, such as Mexico and Colombia – added that this fact is “unusual ”.

Kreutzberger, 82, in his letter recounted that he witnessed the feats of a person who needed a wheelchair at this Chilean international airport, which annually receives some 38 million passengers. According Mr. Francisco, the passenger who needs help informs the airline counter that they have previously reserved a wheelchair to get to the boarding area (according to the presenter, between the inn and the boarding area there is a distance of about 3,500 steps, about he himself was able to count on his last trip from Santiago de Chile to Miami, which corresponds to about two kilometers). But, although the chair is available, it must be picked up in another area of ​​the airport, where it is only delivered to the passenger who needs it and not to a companion.

“In this case, I intervened and asked: ‘But how can that be, if the person who needs the service cannot walk that distance.’ Another unlikely answer: ‘Then he has to bring his wheelchair from home so that it gets to the place where he has to pick it up,’ recounted Kreutzberger, a very popular figure both in Chile and in the region.

Observing the frustrated face of the traveler, the television presenter decided to accompany the affected person to remove the wheelchair, which barely moved with the help of his partner, while they tried to move their suitcases. Was when Mr. Francisco He told the passengers and officials involved: “I’m sorry, but I have eight hours on the flight from Santiago to Miami to write, and I’m going to denounce this publicly.” They all responded: “Don Francisco, please do it,” said the Chilean.

“I wonder: Is there someone in the administration of this Nuevo Pudahuel who listens, understands and solves a situation as absurd as this one? Or we must say like the unforgettable Chapulín Colorado: ‘And now, who can defend us?’, added Kreutzberger.

The Santiago de Chile airport concession company responded to the presenter’s criticism, which pointed to the long distances – which are difficult for the elderly to travel – and the lack of hygiene in the services. “We cannot do anything other than empathize with him. The situation that he describes seems quite unacceptable to us, because it does not correspond to the quality service that we want to provide at the airport.” assured the deputy director of Communications of Nuevo Pudahuel, Manuel Valencia.

The spokesman added that the venue has a mobility company with more than 150 wheelchairs and eight electric cars, to which another 20 will soon be added: “We have a system deployed, but communication failed here,” Valencia added. , who reported that from the airport they contacted Mr. Francisco so that, upon their return to Chile, they can work together with Teletón to detect and diagnose everything that is failing and improve it”. According to the spokesperson for the concessionaire, each month some 20,000 mobility services are required.