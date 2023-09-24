The story of Christine McGuinnes, the presenter who received the diagnosis of autism at 33 years old, in 2021

Christine McGuinness is a well-known English presenter, who in a recent interview and after having published a documentary on her life, decided to talk about her diagnosis. Doctors told her she had autism in 2021, when she was 33 years old.

The presenter and mother of 3 children wanted to tell her story, also to raise more awareness about it condition. She explained why many things happened to her as a child.

Christine through some checks, only in 2021received the diagnosis of autism. When she was a child she couldn’t make friends and she gave an explanation to this problem only after the diagnosis arrived.

The young presenter is much loved and followed on the Internet too socialhas a profile with approx 700 thousand followers. This is why last year he wanted to publish a documentary on his life, with the BBCcalled “Christine Mcguinness: Unmasking My Autism.”

In a recent one interview with the same newspaper, he also wanted to tell how he discovered the diagnosis and how he has reacted.

The words of Christine McGuinness in her interview

Initially, but I think it’s normal, I was very surprised, almost stunned but then, I started to understand many things about my childhood, which was a lot of fun. I remember playing in the garden with my brother and sister and always enjoying being at home with my mother. When I was a child I really struggled at school: I couldn’t make friends, socialize and fit in.