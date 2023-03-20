RNF Aprilia, online presentation

Only the CryptoDATA RNF team was missing, and here it is the Aprilia RS-GP that will be ridden on the track by Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez. The Noale-based manufacturer unveiled the bike of the customer team that will compete in the 2023 World Championship in a live stream (initially scheduled for the 16th, then moved to today). A new adventure for Razlan Razali, after the last two difficult years at Yamaha, which is now he will rely on Aprilia to regain momentum.

RNF Aprilia presentation, photos

RNF Aprilia presentation, relive the live broadcast

Race debut soon

The new RNF team bike has already made its debut on the track, but it did so in the Portimão tests, which ended a week ago. This weekend, however, the second bike from Noale will make its debut in a race weekend, right on the Algarve track, which will host the first round of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship. For Oliveira it will also be his home race: yet another reason to do well.