From outsider to protagonist

In 2022 the Aprilia has achieved an impressive qualitative leap in terms of competitiveness. After the podium obtained at Silverstone in 2021 with Aleix Espargarò, the Spanish driver was even in the fight for the title in 2022, obtaining success in Argentina on the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit. Maverick Vinales, on the other hand, only came close to victory again in Great Britain, finishing behind Francesco Bagnaia and now expectations in Noale are high towards a 2023 to be lived as an announced protagonist and no longer as an outsider. The presentation ceremony of the prototype built by the Racing Department will begin at 12:45 Italian time under the watchful eye of the technical director Romano Albesiano. Since Massimo Rivola arrived at Aprilia as managing director, the Venetian company has recorded a dizzying growth that leads it to now be a reality of the starting line-up of the premier class of the world championship which in 2023 for the first time will also see a Aprilia satellite team, i.e. Razlan Razali’s RNF which will close the circle of presentations on Thursday 16 March.

Aprilia RS-GP 2023: live streaming of the presentation