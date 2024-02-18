Presentation on the eve of the tests in Qatar

The time has come. On the eve of the tests in Qatar – scheduled for tomorrow and Tuesday from 12:00 to 19:00 with live text on FormulaPassion.it – L'Aprilia takes the veils off the official RS-GPs of Aleix Espargarò and Maverick Vinales (Miguel Oliveira will also have two examples entrusted to the Trackhouse customer team).

The Noale house is back from a 2023 bitter-sweet. Despite doubling his victories in Grand Prix, Aleix Espargarò has never been in the fight for the title as happened in 2022. Aprilia confirmed its phenomenal performance on tracks with many fast corners, imposing its law at Silverstone in the wet and in Barcelona.

After the tests carried out in Malaysia in Sepang le sensations inside the Aprilia headquarters they were contrasting, with Aleix Espargarò already more comfortable with the new prototype, while Maverick Vinales struggled more to find a good balance. We'll see how the next two days of testing go, in the meantime in the box below you can follow the presentation of the Aprilia live in streaming starting from 4pm.