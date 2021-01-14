“Get ready for something epic.” With this slogan, Samsung announced a few days ago the date of the event Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021, which coincides with the last day of CES, the world’s largest consumer electronics fair. Everything indicates that the company will unveil the new terminals of its Galaxy S range, to which its high-end mobile phones belong. In principle, it will present three smartphones, just like it has done in recent years. If there are no surprises, they will be called Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra.

You can follow EL PAÍS TECNOLOGÍA RETINA at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our Newsletter.