Finally, Barça announced yesterday the incorporation of Ferran Torres until 2027. The former Manchester City player had already been in Barcelona for two days training and passing the relevant medical tests, but it was not until yesterday at noon when the culé club made his incorporation official through of their social networks.
Ferran comes to Barça to provide versatility in attacking positions and continue to grow as a team in this process of rejuvenating the squad. The former Valencian player is a fast footballer, very skilled and with a very accurate shot, qualities that are not too many in this Barça of Xavi.
For the presentation of its new star, Barça has organized a very interesting planning. It will all happen the day January 3 and is divided as follows:
-10: 00 opening of the Camp Nou doors.
-11: 00 start of the presentation of Ferran Torres as a new Barça player.
-12: 00 training of the first open house team.
-14: 00 telematic press conference of Ferrán Torres as a new FC Barcelona player in the Ricard Maxenchs room.
This is the agenda for next January 3, the day on which the Valencian forward will become a new Barcelona player for all purposes. A player who awaits with the doors open at Can Barça because they know his abilities and records.
