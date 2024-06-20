López Obrador supports the recount in Jalisco: “Vote by vote, box by box”

Andrés Manuel López Obrador has asked that the votes be recounted in Jalisco, where the Morena candidate, Claudia Delgadillo, has denounced irregularities after losing by almost four points compared to the Citizen Movement (MC) candidate, Pablo Lemus. “That is resolved in a few days, that the electoral authority and the representatives of the parties, of the coalitions, and vote by vote, box by box, are there. A recount, that is the best,” the president explained during his morning conference.

The Morena candidate in Jalisco has denounced electoral fraud by MC and the president of the state Electoral and Citizen Participation Institute, Paula Ramírez. She called Lemus and his team a “group of criminals” and has called for recalculating the ballots or annulling the election. The main accusation is that the electoral packages were transported in garbage bags. López Obrador has used softer language than Delgadillo. “My respectful recommendation in all these cases is that the votes be counted, that the packages be opened, that the parties be present and that’s how everything is resolved,” said the president.

The president has once again recalled the 2006 presidential election, when he lost by a minimal distance against the PAN member Felipe Calderón and accused electoral fraud. “When they stole the presidency from us, they refused to do that. They used two fallacies as an excuse: one, that the law did not allow it. That no longer applies because the law does allow it, and what’s the harm in having a recount done so that everyone can rest assured. The other one that took a long time to carry out the count, no, it doesn’t take long. It is done in a week at most,” explained the leader.