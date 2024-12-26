



Authors

Carmen Marfà and Yago Alonso

Address

Pau Carrio

Scenography

Paula Bosch

Lightning

Guillem Gelabert

Locker room

Pol Cornudella

sound space

Guillem Rodriguez

Interpreters

Anna Sahun, Pau Roca, Marc Rodríguez, Nausicaa Bonnin

Place

La Villarroel, Barcelona

“When you laugh it’s because you’re afraid” is the subtitle of ‘The Presence’. The equation of laughter and tremors is resolved in a mansion in the Pyrenees. The father is dying and his children, Ernest and Sandra, appear on a snowy blizzard night. Two brothers…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only