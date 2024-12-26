theater criticism
Pau Carrió directs this battle of spirits that will put the protagonist brothers before the abyss of a past that until then they ignored or did not want to recognize.
Authors
Carmen Marfà and Yago Alonso
Address
Pau Carrio
Scenography
Paula Bosch
Lightning
Guillem Gelabert
Locker room
Pol Cornudella
sound space
Guillem Rodriguez
Interpreters
Anna Sahun, Pau Roca, Marc Rodríguez, Nausicaa Bonnin
Place
La Villarroel, Barcelona
“When you laugh it’s because you’re afraid” is the subtitle of ‘The Presence’. The equation of laughter and tremors is resolved in a mansion in the Pyrenees. The father is dying and his children, Ernest and Sandra, appear on a snowy blizzard night. Two brothers…
Article for subscribers only
