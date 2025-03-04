The presence of women in management positions stagnates but the perception is that the gap is reduced

The presence of women in Catalan companies stagnates, but the subjective perception between them is that it has been reduced in recent years. This is the main conclusion of a study prepared by the Cambra de Comerç de Barcelona with data from the Statistics Institute of Catalonia (IDESCAT) made from a sample of 2,343 companies.

The study reveals that the percentage of women directives was 24.3% in 2024 among the companies consulted, just 0.6 points more than in 2018, when it was 23.7%. Only in 21.9% of the companies consulted have increased the female presence in positions of responsibility in the last six years, which “confirms that the progress of parity is being too slow,” according to the report.

As for the total workforce of these companies, the female presence has also cut three tenths, after 41.4% that supposed 2018 to 41.1% in 2024.

Women only exceed 50% of the workforce in the hospitality companies, which is the sector where the female presence grows most, going from 53.5% to 57%, but in industry and construction they barely represent 30.9% and 18.2%, respectively, and is not advanced in relation to 2018.

The application of policies that promote equality is noticeable when the law obliges, the study is labeled. The measures that have increased the most are the sexual harassment protocol, training actions and equality plans, the three promoted by current regulations.

The three most widespread policies (more than 70% of the companies consulted say they apply them) are time flexibility, the harassment and non -sexist communication protocol. To the tail are the promotion of teleworking, the European working hours – the continuous day that begins before 9:00 and ends at 5:00 p.m., with a brief pause to eat – and the measures to achieve parity in the positions of responsibility.

The companies consulted consider that the teams formed by men and women obtain better results and recognize that companies even value face -to -face work.

Subjective perception is another. The feeling is that gender inequality in the world of work and the obstacles to the promotion of women has dropped from 2018, says the study. Only two out of ten companies believe there is discrimination.

Carme Poveda, director of Economic Analysis of the Cambra and Director of the study, attributes this dissonance that the people who have responded to the survey are executives of companies and, therefore, according to the data themselves, mostly men. For this reason, he believes that “training and conscience” policies have to be enhanced so that executives discern the reality of women in the work world; Otherwise, an “inaction” could be extended in this area and trust that with the approved measures it is already sufficient.

The president of the Cambra de Comerç, Josep Santacreu, considers that the gap between men and women means that there is 50% of society that “will not develop their abilities” in the work world, a fact that qualifies as “loss” for the country. “It is a loss of wealth,” he added, “at a time when talent is scarce and it is difficult to find it.”