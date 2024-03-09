The Polish Foreign Ministry said that they do not see the unthinkable in sending NATO troops to Ukraine

Sending military personnel from Western countries to the territory of Ukraine cannot be considered unrealistic. This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, whose words are quoted by Rzeczpospolita.

“The presence of NATO forces in Ukraine is not unthinkable,” he said.

Earlier, Sikorsky also noted that the words of French President Emmanuel Macron about NATO troops in Ukraine are useful in that they put pressure on Russia.

Photo: TT News Agency / Johan Nilsson / Reuters

Macron called for forgetting about cowardice after NATO’s refusal to send troops to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron, during a visit to the Czech Republic, said that Kyiv’s allies should intensify their efforts to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), pointing out that the current situation obliges Europeans to “forget about cowardice.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, during a visit to the Czech Republic, said that Kyiv's allies should intensify their efforts to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), pointing out that the current situation obliges Europeans to "forget about cowardice."

Macron's statement caused a wave of criticism in different countries, including France. In particular, a protest rally took place in Paris against the sending of military personnel to the country.

Former French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin named the consequences of the possible entry of NATO forces into Ukraine. In his opinion, such measures threaten nuclear escalation; he called this decision unacceptable.

Macron's call was seen as a danger to the United States

How writes According to Politico, tensions between Berlin and Paris increased after Macron's statement, despite the fact that the French president later noted that Germany was not the target of his comments.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said the French leader's call was counterproductive. “We don't really need, at least from my point of view, to talk about boots on the ground or having more or less courage,” he said, stressing that Macron's approach “doesn't really help solve the problems ”, which arise in the European Union in the context of assistance to Ukraine.

Former American intelligence officer Scott Ritter accused Macron of trying to drag the United States into a war with Russia by making statements about the possible sending of foreign soldiers to Ukraine. Ritter believes that France does not have enough military strength to provide significant assistance to Kyiv, so it will turn to its NATO allies.

What happens when they engage Russia? What happens when Russia destroys these troops? Then France will shout: “NATO, come to our aid!” Scott Ritterformer American intelligence officer

Polish general and ex-commander of the country's ground forces Waldemar Skrzypczak believes that the conflict in Ukraine is a NATO matter, but stressed that the alliance does not have the opportunity to participate in it “militarily.” In addition, he noted that these actions would lead to the expansion of the conflict and the start of the third world war.

Photo: Cezary Aszkielowicz / Agencja Wyborcza.pl / Reuters

The Kremlin announced Macron's desire to increasingly involve France in the conflict

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Macron's remarks were an attempt to draw the country further into the conflict in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Macron's remarks were an attempt to draw the country further into the conflict in Ukraine.

Mr. Macron is convinced of his policy of inflicting a strategic defeat on our country. He continues to increase the level of direct French involvement in this war Dmitry PeskovPress Secretary of the President of Russia

Peskov believes that such actions are contrary to the interests of the French. He also drew attention to the contradictory nature of the statements coming out of Paris recently: on the one hand, Macron began to discuss the possibility of sending military contingents to Ukraine, on the other, the head of the French Foreign Ministry categorically denies this. “There is an active discussion both within France and within Europe,” summed up the Kremlin official representative.