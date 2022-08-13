In 2001, TV Globo, producer of successful telenovelas such as “El color del sin” and “Lady of destiny”, decided to go beyond conventional plots and opted for a different one. This time, the protagonist was a young actress named Mel Lisboa, who never imagined that this role would lead her to international fame.

“The presence of Anita” stars Lisboa, José Mayer and Helena Ranaldi, actors who plunged into a complicated romance. Seduction, eroticism, love and ambition would be fundamental to his own downfall.

What is “The Presence of Anita” about?

The story leads us to meet Lucía and Fernando (Nando), a couple looking to get out of their marital crisis. The architect, with aspirations to be a writer, seeks to finish a book that he has pending. For this reason, he agrees to go on vacation to a house he has in São Paulo.

In the place, Nando meets Anita, an 18-year-old girlcheerful and full of life, whom he sees as the ideal character for his novel.

She is staying in a house that hides a dark secret: it was the scene of a crime of passion.

Anita becomes increasingly interested in Nando. Zezinho will join this duo, a young nobleman who will be captivated by the beauty of his new neighbor.

This presence would not only bring problems to its protagonists, but would also reveal their true feelings and hidden passions.

What happened to Mel Lisboa’s career 21 years after “The Presence of Anita?”

According to IMDb, Mel Lisboa continued to be part of film and television productions. Between 2007 and 2008, he was part of the cast of the popular telenovela “Siete sins”. There she had the role of Carla Ferraz. By 2015, she joined the cast of “Moses and the 10 Commandments”, where she gave life to Henutmire.

Mel Lisboa in “Moses and the Ten Commandments”. Photo: Record TV

In 2021, the actress was part of “Project 63” (Patient 63), a series that airs on Spotify. The fiction leads us to meet the doctor Beatriz Aldunate, who receives a patient named Pedro Roiter, a man who claims to come from the future. He arrives with a single purpose: to warn of the pandemics that are about to end humanity.

For 2022, Mel Lisboa stars in “Cara y coraje”, the new fiction of TV Globo de Televisão.

Mel Lisboa talked about Anita again

In 2021, the interpreter, now 40 years old, spoke again about “The presence of Anita”, a series that brought her to fame.

In a conversation with the program “More than 8 minutes”, the actress said that, after so much time, she understood the fury of her character and fiction.

“Over time, you no longer take situations to such passionate levels. After 20 years, I understand things completely differently. The world was different and the public too. You can’t say it never existed,” she commented.