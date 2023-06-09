Durango.- Early this day Thursdayhours four helicopters of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) they flew over at low altitude in a part of the capital Durango.

It was around 7:30 a.m. that the aircraft passed over the subdivisions Infonavit, Las Fuentes and Guadalupe, and the colonies Emiliano Zapata and Máximo Gámiz, published by the news outlet La Silla Rota.

Even, two of the helicopters apparently armed they landed On a piece of land in front of a commercial plaza, there were several elements of the Mexican Army waiting.

Some military came down from the helicopters and then I know went up to patrols of the militia that were already waiting for them.

After a few minutes, the helicopters they went back on the air.

Around 8:00 a.m. three of the aircraft left the areaand alone one stayed doing overflight workespecially on the Guadalupe subdivision and in the Zapata neighborhood, adds the news outlet. See also There are now 22 deaths from meningitis in Durango

Dozens of citizens were surprised by the presence of the helicopters and their low-altitude flight, for which they took videos and photos of them and shared them on social networks.

in hospital

It should be noted that good number of elements of the Army and the National Guard they concentrated on the Forest Hospitalby Las Américas avenue, in the subdivision Guadalupe.

Sources consulted by El Siglo de Durango revealed that the Hospital del Bosque they took to some people what turned out injured after an alleged confrontationadds The Broken Chair.