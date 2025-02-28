Formula 1 has left some preseason tests in Baréin loaded with surreal moments. The last one, a bus on the track by drawing the route as if it were a competition car. However, the news of the last day was generated in the … Aston Martin garage. Fernando Alonso He had to deal with the indispositions of his partner Scroll and, in the meantime to come and go from the Canadian, the Spanish, forced to pilot outside his turn, was unable to take advantage of the AMR25. A strange doing that delayed him to position number 16. Quite the opposite of his compatriot Carlos Sainz That, although he did not go on track, he saw how no one was able to overcome his fantastic time.

The first half of the session was marked by the short batches, output tests and changes in monoplays adjustment. Among the most prominent events were the problem in Red Bull, which caused the Dutch to be absent during an hour. At nightfall in Sakhir, Alonso reappeared and the teams began to be tested in career simulations, but none of them improved the reference of Carlos Sainz (1:29:34), absent the Madrid having completed his work plan.

Russell signed the fastest time of the day in the final moments, followed by Verstappen, who trumpered and failed to show too much regularity at the wheel. Just below, some intoned Albon, Oscar Piastri and Gasly. Finally, Hamilton confirmed that he has not yet taken the measure to Ferrari. Alonso ended in 16 and had time to complete 80 stable turns to save the day of Aston Martin.

Although the results of the preseason tests must be taken between tweezers, it is clear that McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull cars need to improve. On the other hand, Albon and Sainz confirmed that Williams has made an important leap with respect to 2024 and invites you to think that they can be the fifth strength of the grill, or even fourth in some races.

For his part, Aston Martin has not reflected the regularity he needs and the Spanish was clear when asked at a press conference: «The car is better than last year, there are good things and there are also bad things. Everything will be very tight and We have to do perfect weekends to enter the points».

Best Pre -season tests times

1. C. Sainz (Williams) 1:29:34 (Day 2)

2. L. Hamilton (Ferrari) 1:29:37 (2)

3. C. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1:29:43 (2)

4. G. Rusell (Mercedes) 1:29:54 (3)

5th M. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:29:56 (3)

6. A. Albon (Williams) 1:29:65 (3)

7. A. Antonelli (Mercedes) 1:29:78 (2)

8. O. PIASTRI (McLaren) 1:29:94 (3)

9. P. Gasly (Alpine) 1:30:04 (3)

10. L. Stroll (Aston Martin) 1:30:22 (2)

11. L. Lawson (Red Bull) 1:30:25 (2)

12. J. Doohan (Alpine) 1:30:36 (2)

13. L. Norris (McLaren) 1:30:43 (1)

14. Y. Tsunoda (Racing Bulls) 1:30:49 (3)

15. I. Hadjar (Racing Bulls) 1:30:67 (2)

16. F. Alonso (Aston Martin) 1:30:70 (2)

17. E. OCON (HAAS) 1:30:72 (3)

18. G. Bortoleto (Sauber) 1:31:05 (2)

19. N. Hulkenberg (Haas) 1:31:45 (2)

20. O. Bearman (Haas) 1:32:36 (3)